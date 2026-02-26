Who owns Australia? Fear, property and the cultural DNA of ownership

by Dya Singh and Dr Jamel Kaur Singh

After last week’s column on Pauline Hanson, a familiar refrain surfaced again:

“Migrants are buying up Australia” and killing the “Castle” dream!

It’s a powerful line.

It taps into something primal.

Land.

Home.

Security.

But before we react – let’s step back.

Because property in Australia is not just an asset class.

It is cultural mythology.

For many Australians, home ownership represents stability, adulthood and achievement.

The “Great Australian Dream” is not just a house with a backyard – it is psychological reassurance.

But here’s what often gets missed: for many migrant families, property is not about greed.

It is about survival memory.

When you come from countries where governments have fallen, currencies have collapsed, property rights were uncertain, or conflict displaced families – land equals control.

Not control over others.

Control over your future.

That mindset doesn’t disappear at Customs.

Culturally, some communities are wired – through lived history – to prioritise asset accumulation early.

Pooling family income.

Living multigenerationally.

Sacrificing lifestyle for leverage.

Other Australians prioritise independence first. Move out young. Travel. Rent. Build lifestyle before asset base.

Neither approach is morally superior.

They are cultural nuances.

And then there are cultures – including First Nations communities – whose relationship with land is not ownership at all.

It is custodianship.

Belonging to the land.

Not the land belonging to you.

That worldview clashes fundamentally with Western capitalist property systems built on title, leverage and capital growth.

So when we talk about “who owns Australia,” we are not just talking about mortgages.

We are talking about competing philosophies of land itself.

Yes, there are legitimate debates around foreign investment policy.

Yes, housing affordability is real.

Yes, governments must ensure fair access and transparent rules.

But the idea that migrants are somehow culturally programmed to “take over” misunderstands what is actually happening.

Many are simply following the same aspiration that built modern Australia in the first place: security through ownership.

The difference?

Some pursue it more strategically.

Some pursue it collectively.

And some delay it.

The property market itself is shifting.

Interest rates have stabilised.

Rental demand remains strong.

Selective softening is creating strategic opportunity.

But fear distorts perspective.

When housing becomes framed as “us versus them”, we stop asking better questions:

Are we educating Australians on financial literacy equally?

Are we aligning policy with long-term supply?

Are we teaching portfolio thinking rather than emotional buying?

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth – markets reward strategy, not sentiment.

And strategy is culturally learned.

As migrant parents who built security brick by brick, property meant dignity.

As a daughter working in strategic acquisition, property means leverage.

Two generations.

Two lenses.

Same underlying principle: security matters.

But fear will never solve affordability.

Smart policy might.

Financial education certainly would.

And cultural maturity absolutely will.

Truth be told… the real question isn’t who is buying Australia.

It’s whether we understand why we all want to.