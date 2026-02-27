DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Teens arrested after armed ‘cab-jacking’ in Dandenong

Teens arrested after armed ‘cab-jacking’ in Dandenong

Three teenagers have been arrested after the alleged armed carjacking of a taxi in Dandenong.

Police were called to Dandenong railway station about 2.50am on Friday 27 February after reports that a man and a woman had stolen a cab.

Officers were allegedly told the pair threatened the driver with a knife and were last seen headed out of Dandenong.

Shortly after the incident, motorists reported to Triple Zero (000) a taxi had crashed into a barrier on the Princes Highway entry to the South Gippsland Highway.

Three people were seen running from the scene.

Operation Trinity units along with a Dog Squad member and canine searched for the trio before they were found near Doveton Avenue in Eumemmering.

Two females and a male, aged 15, 16 and 16 were arrested.

They were set to be interviewed by Greater Dandenong CIU detective.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

