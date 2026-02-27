DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Teens charged after alleged taxi car-jacking at knifepoint

Teens charged after alleged taxi car-jacking at knifepoint

A trio of teens have been charged over an alleged armed carjacking of a taxi driver in Dandenong early on Friday 27 February.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives charged a 16 year-old girl from Bayside and a 16-year-old boy from Hume with aggravated carjacking.

They were due to appear at a childrens court later that day.

A 15-year-old Greater Dandenong girl was charged with car theft.

She is expected to appear at a childrens court at a later date.

Police say they were called to Dandenong railway station after reports of a taxi cab being stolen by a male and female about 2.50am.

The male taxi driver was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male and female wearing balaclavas.

The duo opened the rear doors of the taxi and threatened the driver with a knife, police say.

The driver was able to flee on foot, and the male and female allegedly left in the vehicle.

Police believe the duo then picked up a third person in the vehicle.

A short time later motorists reported to Triple Zero (000) a taxi had crashed into a barrier on the Princes Highway entry to South Gippsland Highway.

Operation Trinity units along with the Dog Squad found the trio near Doveton Avenue in Eumemmering, police say.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Armed offenders wanted after Sth East spree

    Armed offenders wanted after Sth East spree

    Armed offenders have been allegedly involved in a series of linked incidents at homes across the South East, police say. Three unknown offenders entered a home on Riverside West in…

  • South East recycler fined $20K for illegal e-waste export

    South East recycler fined $20K for illegal e-waste export

    A Carrum Downs recycling company has been fined nearly $20,000 over illegally exporting hazardous e-waste to Singapore. A container, shipped by the company Weeebytes Pty Ltd, was intercepeted by Singapore…

  • Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition is heating up with the weekend’s results significantly reshaping the top four. Heading into round 13, Keysborough, Buckley Ridges, Springvale South…

  • Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    One of the best local footballers to ever do it, Kyle Martin, has returned to Noble Park as an assistant coach after officially announcing his retirement as a player last…

  • Magpies remain in fourth

    Magpies remain in fourth

    Narre Warren managed to win a thriller against North Dandenong in the DDCA Turf 2 competition, holding onto victory by one wicket. The Maroons posted a healthy score of 223…