Teens charged after alleged taxi car-jacking at knifepoint

A trio of teens have been charged over an alleged armed carjacking of a taxi driver in Dandenong early on Friday 27 February.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives charged a 16 year-old girl from Bayside and a 16-year-old boy from Hume with aggravated carjacking.

They were due to appear at a childrens court later that day.

A 15-year-old Greater Dandenong girl was charged with car theft.

She is expected to appear at a childrens court at a later date.

Police say they were called to Dandenong railway station after reports of a taxi cab being stolen by a male and female about 2.50am.

The male taxi driver was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male and female wearing balaclavas.

The duo opened the rear doors of the taxi and threatened the driver with a knife, police say.

The driver was able to flee on foot, and the male and female allegedly left in the vehicle.

Police believe the duo then picked up a third person in the vehicle.

A short time later motorists reported to Triple Zero (000) a taxi had crashed into a barrier on the Princes Highway entry to South Gippsland Highway.

Operation Trinity units along with the Dog Squad found the trio near Doveton Avenue in Eumemmering, police say.