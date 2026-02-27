Successful Ramadan Festival at Casey

The City of Casey’s first-ever Ramadan Festival officially kicked off on Wednesday 25 February, transforming the Bunjil Place carpark into a vibrant hub of celebration, community and culture.

An array of food vendors, amusement rides and market stalls filled the space, offering attendees a lively atmosphere to mark the holy month.

Among those in attendance were Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti and Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, who joined residents in recognising the significance of Ramadan and the importance of inclusive community events across the region.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said that he was delighted to bring the much-loved event to Casey.

“The Ramadan Night Market has long been a much‑loved community event in neighbouring Dandenong, and we were delighted to host it in Casey for one special night,” he said.

“As one of the many cultural celebrations on our annual calendar, it was wonderful to see so many members of our community come together to celebrate our rich cultural diversity.

“There were rides, stalls and plenty of food trucks offering a tantalising array of global cuisines, including some delicious kebabs that I happily indulged in.”

Originally scheduled to run across two nights, the festival at Casey was shortened after its opening evening was cancelled due to a severe weather warning on Tuesday.

Despite the setback, organisers and attendees embraced the rescheduled celebration, with strong community turnout underscoring the demand for such events in Casey.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan Festival in Dandenong has already attracted national attention.

In a surprise appearance on its opening night, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the event, now in its second year, highlighting the growing recognition of Ramadan celebrations across Melbourne’s southeast.