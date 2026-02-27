DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Successful Ramadan Festival at Casey

Successful Ramadan Festival at Casey

Amusement rides, activities and diverse stalls were all available to keep the crowd entertained. (Gary Sissons: 536857)

The City of Casey’s first-ever Ramadan Festival officially kicked off on Wednesday 25 February, transforming the Bunjil Place carpark into a vibrant hub of celebration, community and culture.

An array of food vendors, amusement rides and market stalls filled the space, offering attendees a lively atmosphere to mark the holy month.

Among those in attendance were Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti and Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, who joined residents in recognising the significance of Ramadan and the importance of inclusive community events across the region.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said that he was delighted to bring the much-loved event to Casey.

“The Ramadan Night Market has long been a much‑loved community event in neighbouring Dandenong, and we were delighted to host it in Casey for one special night,” he said.

“As one of the many cultural celebrations on our annual calendar, it was wonderful to see so many members of our community come together to celebrate our rich cultural diversity.

“There were rides, stalls and plenty of food trucks offering a tantalising array of global cuisines, including some delicious kebabs that I happily indulged in.”

Originally scheduled to run across two nights, the festival at Casey was shortened after its opening evening was cancelled due to a severe weather warning on Tuesday.

Despite the setback, organisers and attendees embraced the rescheduled celebration, with strong community turnout underscoring the demand for such events in Casey.

Meanwhile, the Ramadan Festival in Dandenong has already attracted national attention.

In a surprise appearance on its opening night, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the event, now in its second year, highlighting the growing recognition of Ramadan celebrations across Melbourne’s southeast.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Armed offenders wanted after Sth East spree

    Armed offenders wanted after Sth East spree

    Armed offenders have been allegedly involved in a series of linked incidents at homes across the South East, police say. Three unknown offenders entered a home on Riverside West in…

  • South East recycler fined $20K for illegal e-waste export

    South East recycler fined $20K for illegal e-waste export

    A Carrum Downs recycling company has been fined nearly $20,000 over illegally exporting hazardous e-waste to Singapore. A container, shipped by the company Weeebytes Pty Ltd, was intercepeted by Singapore…

  • Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition is heating up with the weekend’s results significantly reshaping the top four. Heading into round 13, Keysborough, Buckley Ridges, Springvale South…

  • Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    One of the best local footballers to ever do it, Kyle Martin, has returned to Noble Park as an assistant coach after officially announcing his retirement as a player last…

  • Magpies remain in fourth

    Magpies remain in fourth

    Narre Warren managed to win a thriller against North Dandenong in the DDCA Turf 2 competition, holding onto victory by one wicket. The Maroons posted a healthy score of 223…