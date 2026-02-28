Man charged with 98 offences, found in Cranbourne

by Jensy Callimootoo

A 31-year old man has been charged with 98 offences following an extensive investigation into thefts across several suburbs.

Officers from Casey Crime Investigation Unit and the Crime Reduction Team executed a search warrant at a property in Cranbourne East on Wednesday 25 February about 8am.

The man allegedly ran from the scene, but was later found in the back yard of a neighbouring property and taken into custody by police.

Detectives found an allegedly stolen BMW, stolen power tools and a small quantity of methylamphetamine and 1,4-Butanediol.

Among the 98 offences, the man was charged with burglary, theft, theft of motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicle.

He was also charged with the handling of stolen goods, obtaining property by deception, unlicensed driving, committing an indictable offence while on bail, and failure to answer bail.

He was presented to the Frankston Magistrate’s Court on the evening of Wednesday 25 February, where he was remanded until 5 March.