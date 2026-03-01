Back in action at Berwick Jewellers following alleged assault, fear lingers for shop keeper

by Jensy Callimootoo

A local shop owner on Berwick’s High street has reopened his doors to the community after a violent and confronting assault with three masked men on Tuesday (17 February).

Just two days later, Johny Toros, owner of Official Berwick Jewellers, stunned many from the community with his resilience and courage in reopening so soon after the alleged attack.

“I have to be here because the job should go back to normal, and I need to do all the work on time, so no delays,” he said.

“The customers are asking about their items. We made sure that everything is safe so I should be back.”

The 59 year old sustained a small head injury that needed stitches as well as a bump to the arm caused by a strike from the hammer used when the men stormed the store.

A video posted by the owner’s daughter shows the masked men fitted with backpacks, two in high vis tops and one in a black hoodie, smashing glass cabinets and stealing jewellery.

They later fled the scene in a black Toyata Kluger, which police believe was stolen — the alleged offenders are still on the run.

Shop keeper Basima Goga, who was also present at the time of the attack says the trauma from the incident has lingered and has caused sleep issues.

“It was very scary,” she said.

“Yesterday, I went to my doctor. He gave me some tablets to sleep because when I closed my eyes, I was thinking about them standing here, and because with the hammer, the noise, it was very loud, so I was very scared,” said Basima.

“I feel safe here right now will all of us here. But again, when you’re thinking about something in the middle of the night, it’s scary.”

Like Johny, Basima held her own during the attack, telling Star News that at the moment, she’s not sure where the strength came from but that the ordeal later left her shaken.

“I did very well during the moment, but at night, no, I was shaking. I couldn’t sleep. But when I was here, yes, I don’t know where, where did I get this?”

Similarly to many traders on High Street and in Berwick Village, Basima never expected something like this to happen, saying that the area has always felt safe to her.

“We always left the door open because the area is very safe,” said Basima.

The beloved jewellery store, which on Tuesday was scattered with glass from the consequent damage of the robbery, has now been adorned with a colourful array of flowers and cards from the community.

With many locals, long time regulars and traders popping in to greet the victims after the attack.

“My God, the community, they are a very, very nice community,” said Basima.

“Yesterday the shop was filled with flowers.

“Thank God, we are lucky. We have the support of all these good people.”

The owner was prompted to install roller shutters following a burglary that occurred about two years ago.

Following this attack, the store says it will again, be taking extra measures to ensure the safety of its staff.

Not long after the Berwick incident, police believe the same offenders targeted another jewellery store on The Circle in Altona North.

Police say the same stolen vehicle was used to reverse into the roller door of the shop but they were unable to gain access and drove from the scene empty-handed.

Investigation are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au