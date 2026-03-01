Mystery over Coalition housing vision

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Coalition plans to fast-track housing in Melbourne’s inner and outer suburbs, but what does it mean for the middle – such as Dandenong, Springvale and Noble Park?

Star Journal sought specific answers from the Opposition which pledged to “protect the voice of local residents” but there was no response.

Would it retain the Government’s draft train and tram zones, which give residents little say into new apartment towers up to 16 storeys in Springvale and 12 storeys in Noble Park?

Or will it revert to Greater Dandenong Council’s structure plans of 12-storey maximums (Springvale) and 6 storeys (Noble Park)?

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson hinted at the latter this week by saying council structure plans set out “how to deliver greater housing supplies in a sensible way”.

“Councils across Victoria already have structure plans and housing strategies in place, many developed through extensive community consultation and informed by detailed knowledge of local capacity.”

The Opposition also didn’t respond to whether it would retain the Government target of 52,000 new homes in Greater Dandenong by 2051.

The point of these plans is to supposedly increase housing supply and affordability.

However, Associate Professor Trivess Moore, of RMIT’s school of property, construction and project management, said neither party’s plan would “radically change the dial”.

“They are more around the politics of housing …

“Regardless of whether you want to build in the CBD, outer suburbs or middle ring suburbs, it’s not going to see a difference in the number of houses constructed – because there’s not enough people in the industry to build them.”

He said he was “frustrated” that government policies didn’t address the slow supply chains, lack of construction workers and the cost of materials.

One idea was to divert construction workers from Big Build to housing project.

“We need to do something about productivity. The length of time to build a property is drifting out.

“We should look at ideas like modular housing that will deliver homes more quickly and of higher quality – which is important for issues of climate resilience and energy affordability.”

A State Government spokesperson said the Opposition plan “wants to hand housing supply back to council blockers which is how we got a housing crisis in the first place”.

The Coalition would cut the 23 train and tram zones – comprising 300,000 new homes by 2051 in middle suburbia, the Government claims.

“Labor’s train and tram zones cut through red tape to build more homes for young people where they want to live.

“Our changes have delivered more new homes than any state and have made Melbourne the most affordable capital city for young renters and buyers – progress that the Liberals now promise to unwind.”

Meanwhile Ms Wilson said last week that planning delays and rising government charges were to blame, claiming taxes, fees and levies now make up more than 40 per cent of the cost of a new house and land package in Melbourne.