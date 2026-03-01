‘Things are changing’, says decade long Berwick Village trader

by Jensy Callimootoo

Shop owners and locals of Berwick Village are still processing the events of last week when three masked men armed with hammers ransacked a Berwick jewellery store on High Street, leaving the shop owner injured.

The event, which took place midday on Tuesday 17 February saw Johny Toros, owner of Official Berwick Jewellers, sustaining an injury to his head and arm with his shop enduring thousand dollars of damage.

Following the incident, Mush Rahaman, owner of La Baguette on High Street says that he has “major concerns” for the security of his staff and business, telling Star News that over the last three years things have changed in the area.

“We have never seen this sort of crime before,” the business owner said.

It’s a common sentiment for many other local traders in Berwick.

Harry Hutchinson, longtime business owner of Harry’s Clothing, says that when he heard the news about Johny, he was “very worried”.

For Harry, it hits close to home.

Harry’s own store was broken into nine times over a one year period at his previous location on Loveridge Walk.

The store has since relocated to Gloucester Avenue and there has since been no break-ins — but Harry says the lingering fear from the incidents has remained.

“Sometimes my phone will ring in the middle of the night and I think something’s happened to my shop,” Harry said.

While concerns from longtime shop owners has worsened since last Tuesday’s attack, many say the presence of crime has been a looming problem for a while.

Back in June 2025, Kerr Griffin, co-owner of Griffin & Morris Village Butcher, was reported to have lost more than $20,000 after thieves rampaged the butcher store with a sledgehammer.

In a two night spree, the offenders first attempted to break in via the shop’s back door but were unable to — they then went on to rob another store in Berwick.

The next night, the offenders returned to the butchers, stealing the till.

Berwick MP Brad Battin and former police man, says that he has spoken to store owners in the past, including in the last 24 months and that the focus has increased on concerns about crime.

“This is not a new issue, but it is increasing and getting more violent,” said the MP.

The MP said that the major concern in the area is the lack of availability of police patrols that are allocated to Casey.

“With 2000 vacancies on rosters across Victoria, Casey has its fair share of vacancies on rosters,” he said.

“This prevents the police from having as many proactive patrols in the region, and the crooks know they have more chances to get away.

Combined with recent changes to bail laws and reductions in crime prevention funding, he says it is not surprising that crime rates have become a growing concern across the state, with Berwick among the communities most affected.

As a key community leader in the area, Mush, is now hoping to organise a community event, centralised on safety, where traders and business owners are able to come together and discuss their concerns with representatives such as the council and law enforcement.

He says that this would be entrenched in improving skills around de-escalation and communication.

Mush says his endeavours in garnering support from local leaders has proved successful, with the council backing initiatives that would increase safety.

Mush also told Star News that multiple actors are working on holding a safety session in April.

“Hopefully, we can change the future together because something has to be done,” he said.

While Mr Battin says he’ll support his constituents through any consultation that leads to change, ultimately, his concern remains on the lack of police resources.

“Until the police get the resources they need, there are limited actions that can be taken,” he said.

In the meantime, the former police man turned politician says that shop traders can implement some practical measures to ensure their safety — but that this can ultimately create secondary financial impacts.

“It is important that shop owners avoid having cash sitting on counters and as often as possible have two staff members in the store,” he said.

“This is extremely difficult in a small business.

“As a former small business operator myself I understand the impact on the business when you have to increase staff.

“This can lead to a business making the call to stay open or not.”

As Mush continues to push for greater community safety, he says that certain measures will not “occur overnight”, but rather that it will take time, with collaboration with several stakeholders.

“If we’re looking into a safer community, that cannot happen in one day,” Mush said.

“Its not just the council, police or laws, but it’s a lot of things that are connected with that.

“To resolve this, it will take a lot of time as well, but until then, we need to survive.

“People need to come to Berwick village without fear.”