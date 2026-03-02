DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River

Flood warning for Dandenong Creek, Bunyip River

Dandenong Creek floods across a walkway last year. (Gary Sissons: 517142)

A flood watch warning has been issued for Bunyip River and Dandenong Creek today (Monday 2 March)

State Emergency Service (SES) has warned of possible minor to moderate flooding from this morning, as a result of possible heavy rainfall in parts of central Victoria.

“Heavy rainfall totals are expected around parts of the central, north west and south west catchments of Victoria from Sunday.

“Accumulated rainfall totals may be significant.”

SES warns of areas around rivers and streams possibly being flooded, local roads potentially closed and low bridges impacted.

It warns residents to ensure children are supervised near the water’s edge.

It also advises cyclists and walkers to be wary of tracks next to waterways, and to be wary of river edges subsiding.

Canoeists are being urged to avoid flood waters.

Details: emergency.vic.gov.au, VicEmergency hotline 1800 226 226 (free call) and the VicEmergency app.

For road closures, check the VicTraffic website (traffic.transport.vic.gov.au)

