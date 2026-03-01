Fountain Gate police patrols extended

Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced.

From December, police and PSOs in shopping centres were placed across Melbourne in response to violence, thefts and anti-social activity.

According to the Government, Operation Pulse led to 84 per cent of customers feeling safer at shopping centres.

It also led to a 73 per cent drop in retail theft stock loss and a 50 per cent drop in violent incidents.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced on 1 March an additional $6.5 million to extend Operation Pulse until the end of 2026.

It will not impact existing police staffing or deployments, according to the Government.

“We have new solutions to keep you safe, with PSOs in shopping centres, violence reduction in our schools, and Adult Time (for Violent Crime) in the law.”

“We’re putting police and PSOs where the problems are, protecting you where you shop, work and spend time.”

As part of the operation, Victoria Police have:

• made 452 arrests and laid 971 charges

• seized more than 100 weapons

• conducted 3,800 vehicle checks as part of highly visible patrols

Police Minister Anthony Carbines said the operation was “delivering results”.

“Victoria Police is stopping crime before it begins, responding quickly and removing dangerous weapons before they can be used.”