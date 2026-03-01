DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Fountain Gate police patrols extended

Fountain Gate police patrols extended

Premier Jacinta Allan says Operation Pulse has kept shoppers and retailers safer at shopping centres. (Joel Carrett/AAP)

Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced.

From December, police and PSOs in shopping centres were placed across Melbourne in response to violence, thefts and anti-social activity.

According to the Government, Operation Pulse led to 84 per cent of customers feeling safer at shopping centres.

It also led to a 73 per cent drop in retail theft stock loss and a 50 per cent drop in violent incidents.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced on 1 March an additional $6.5 million to extend Operation Pulse until the end of 2026.

It will not impact existing police staffing or deployments, according to the Government.

“We have new solutions to keep you safe, with PSOs in shopping centres, violence reduction in our schools, and Adult Time (for Violent Crime) in the law.”

“We’re putting police and PSOs where the problems are, protecting you where you shop, work and spend time.”

As part of the operation, Victoria Police have:

• made 452 arrests and laid 971 charges

• seized more than 100 weapons

• conducted 3,800 vehicle checks as part of highly visible patrols

Police Minister Anthony Carbines said the operation was “delivering results”.

“Victoria Police is stopping crime before it begins, responding quickly and removing dangerous weapons before they can be used.”

Digital Editions

  • Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced. From December, police and PSOs in…

More News

  • Hope is a practice, not a mood

    Hope is a practice, not a mood

    Judaism has a blessing for everything: for seeing a rainbow, for hearing good news, for waking up, for eating, even for going to the bathroom. Every Friday evening, Jews around…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535321 Mordi Fest Non-stop music and roving entertainment over two days. Fun, food, and festivities by the beach. Headlined by Teenage Dads and Joe…

  • Capital Alliance milestone: Triple towers, Little India laneway approved

    Capital Alliance milestone: Triple towers, Little India laneway approved

    A $100 million, triple-tower retail-apartment complex housing a Little India laneway has been approved by the state’s planning department. The permit paves the way for the long-awaited first stage of…

  • Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs

    Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs

    Occurrences of sexual offences on Casey school campuses have fallen over the past year; but the municipality’s figures remain well above neighbouring areas. According to data from the Crime Statistics…

  • Two Casey playgrounds revamped, help from federal funding

    Two Casey playgrounds revamped, help from federal funding

    Two new playgrounds have been officially completed in the City of Casey, with financial backing from the Federal Government. With over a million dollars of funding from the government, as…