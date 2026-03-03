Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs

by Jensy Callimootoo

More than 250,000 households, small businesses and community organisations have installed home batteries — with the majority of them subsiding in the outer suburbs of Victoria.

The top postcodes for take-up in the La Trobe federal electorate reflect a mix of growth corridors and established regional townships.

Clyde and Berwick as well as Cardinia Shire suburbs like Pakenham and Officer are among the highest local take ups for subsidised batteries under the Albanese Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries program.

The program allows for Australian households, businesses and community organisations to get a discount of around 30 per cent on the upfront cost of installing a range of small-scale battery systems.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, said the figures demonstrate that households are seeking practical ways to reduce their power bills and gain more control over their energy use.

“This is what the clean energy transformation looks like when it is working for Australians,” Mr Bowen said.

“It is practical, it is household-focused, and it is being led by the suburbs and the regions.”

Home batteries allow households to store excess solar energy generated during the day and use it during the evening peak, reducing reliance on higher-priced grid electricity.

The government argues that wider uptake also supports grid stability and places downward pressure on wholesale prices.

Senator for Victoria, Lisa Darmanin, pointed to strong participation in Melbourne’s outer south-east, particularly in the federal electorate of La Trobe.

“In the federal electorate of La Trobe, 1,633 families and local businesses are embracing energy upgrades that save them money and make their homes and businesses more energy efficient,” Senator Darmanin said.

With household energy costs remaining a major concern for voters, Ms Darmanin highlighted the strong uptake in suburbs such as Clyde North, Pakenham and Officer, saying families were focused on easing cost-of-living pressures.

Hon. Bowen also drew a political contrast with the Opposition, arguing that Labor’s approach to sustainable power, prioritises “cleaner, cheaper, reliable energy for every community”.

Leading suburbs in the South-East for home batteries:

– 3978 (Clyde North, Clyde, Cardinia) – 437 installations

– 3810 (Pakenham and surrounds) – 424

– 3809 (Officer, Officer South) – 274

– 3806 (Berwick, Harkaway) – 130

– 3807 (Beaconsfield, Guys Hill) – 70

– 3984 (Lang Lang and surrounding coastal towns) – 63