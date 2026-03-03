New Casey Local Law now in place

A refreshed Casey Local Law came into effect on 2 March.

Casey Council undertook a review and community consultation on the Local Law throughout 2025, with more than 1,000 residents sharing their views through surveys, pop-ups, workshops and conversations.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said councillors were focused on hearing what mattered most to the community and responding with clearer, fairer and more practical rules.

“Local Laws play an important role in everyday life, from pet ownership and property maintenance, to disposing of waste properly and how we use shared spaces,” he said.

“This new Local Law has been shaped by our community, and we thank everyone who took the time to have their say. Your feedback has helped create clearer and fairer rules that support safety, amenity and wellbeing across Casey.”

The Casey Community Local Law 2025 was endorsed by councillors at the December Council Meeting and came into effect on 2 March 2026.

The Local Law works alongside State and Federal legislation and provides Council with tools to manage issues that may impact neighbourhood amenity, public spaces and community safety. The laws cover areas including animal ownership and care, property maintenance and amenity, waste and recycling, fire safety and business and trading activities.

Key updates include that temporary accommodation, such as caravans or tents, can now be used on private land for up to two consecutive months without a permit, increasing flexibility for residents.

Permits are no longer required for casual use of recreational vehicles, including motorbikes and minibikes, on private land when used during permitted hours and without impacting neighbours.

An amenity-based standard has replaced permit requirements for shipping containers on private property, ensuring they do not detract from neighbourhood character.

Permit requirements for repairing, servicing or storing unregistered vehicles on private property have been removed.

The ban on fossicking through hard rubbish has been lifted to support reuse and recycling.

To support understanding, Council has developed a plain-English Community Guide to help residents, businesses and visitors understand how the Local Law applies in everyday situations.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Casey website to explore the full Local Law and Community Guide.

“Understanding the rules helps all of us play a part in keeping Casey a great place to live, work and visit,” Mayor Cr Koomen said.