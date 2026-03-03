New recognition for Living Treasures Pat Dow and Merle Mitchell

A pair of late Living Treasures may be immortalised in new street names in Dandenong.

Community leaders Pat Dow and Merle Mitchell AM have inspired the names Dow Court and Merle Parade, as part of a proposal by Greater Dandenong Council.

The two streets will be created with the closure of sections of Cheltenham Road and Webster Street, as part of a level crossing removal project.

Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said it was important to recognise two people who “built the heart of our community”.

“Pat and Merle were extraordinary women whose lifelong commitment to community helped shape the Greater Dandenong we know today.

“Naming these roads in their honour ensures their legacy continues to guide and inspire future generations.

“This proposal is about more than naming roads – it’s about acknowledging the service, compassion and leadership that Pat and Merle gave so generously.”

Dow was a prodigious volunteer for decades, serving Dandenong Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross and meals on wheels.

She was part of a 10-year parents’ campaign to raise money to build 12th Dandenong North Scout Hall and a long-time supporter of Dandenong Festival of Music and Art for Youth.

In a statement, Dow’s sons Chris, Mike and Greg Dow said their family was honoured by the proposed “celebration of Mum”.

“Pat devoted her life to supporting and uplifting others, and she cared deeply about the Dandenong community.

“Knowing her legacy will be recognised in this way means a great deal to us.

“We’re proud of everything she achieved, and we know she would have been truly touched by this tribute.”

Mitchell was a local and national trailblazer for social justice, community cohesion and diversity.

She was the CEO of the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), an advocate of the Council of the Ageing and founder of Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau (SCAAB).

From the 1970s, through SCAAB she was an active part of the remarkable Springvale community effort to befriend and support 30,000 refugees at the Enterprise hostel.

In 2019, Ms Mitchell’s testimony about living in aged care blazed into national headlines at a national Royal Commission.

Mitchell’s son Rick said his mother spent her childhood living in Dandenong, mostly in Foster Street, just around the corner from the proposed Merle Parade.

“For 55 years she lived in Springvale and dedicated her working life to supporting and broadening the multicultural Greater Dandenong community she loved.

“We know she would have been absolutely delighted and honoured that a street be named after her.”

Dow and Mitchell were named as Greater Dandenong Living Treasures in their latter years.

As part of the council naming proposal, Dow Court will be formed from the closure of Webster Street at the railway line.

Merle Parade would be a discontinued section between Foster Street and Cheltenham Road.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham Road will be diverted under the rail line and extended to Lonsdale Street.

As the responsible naming authority for local roads, the City of Greater Dandenong is working with the Victorian Government’s Department of Transport and Planning and LXRP to progress the proposals.

The proposed road names are open for public feedback until 13 March.

Details: yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au