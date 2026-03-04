DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne.

The two men, both aged 36 were first sighted by the Dog Squad Unit with an allegedly stolen Toyota, in Glen Waverley about 9pm on Friday 27 February.

Police believe the car was stolen earlier that day from Narre Warren station.

The Air Wing began to observe the vehicle from above, watching it pull into a car park at Mount Waverley railway station.

Police who were already on the ground deployed stop sticks, puncturing all four tyres as the vehicle exited the car park.

The driver continued at a slow pace, coming to a stop on Doncaster Road where two occupants allegedly fled on foot into a carpark and laneway.

Attempting to outrun officers, the pair jumped over a fence but were later found by police and arrested.

The alleged driver was charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft from car, going equipped to steal, possessing methylamphetamine and other traffic-related offences.

He was remanded to appear before Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.

The alleged passenger was charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft from car, handling stolen goods and possessing methylamphetamine and bailed to appear at court at a later date.

The same night, three other people were arrested.

Including a female driver who allegedly had no number plates affixed to her vehicle and failed to stop for police.

In another circumstance, the Air Wing Unit tracked a driver who was allegedly speeding on the Monash Freeway and failed to stop by police.

He later traced to an address in Glen Waverley and was arrested.

In a separate incident, a 22-year old driver was caught travelling in Chadstone with alleged stolen plates, they were also unlicensed.

They are expected to be charged with a range of traffic offences.

As part of Operation Advance, police also recovered two stolen vehicles, four sets of plates, issued 12 infringement notices for traffic violations and checked more than 760 vehicles.

The operation ran on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 February across regions such as Manningham, Monash, Whitehorse and Baroondara, wherein local police teamed up with specialist units, targeting home break-ins, car thefts and dangerous driving.

Anyone with information regarding offending areas is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au

