Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 20-year-old Narre Warren man has been jailed for at least two years after a cleaner spotted cash and a large stash of cocaine in his hotel room.

Jawid Akhtarzada pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to trafficking in a commercial quantity, dealing with suspected proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon.

On 13 June last year, the cleaner at the Atura Hotel in Eumemmerring tipped off hotel management, who in turn notified police.

Police attended the room that afternoon, saw drugs on a desk and arrested Akhtarzada.

They seized white powder in block and powder form in bags from the room, totalling 538.7 grams – or 300.8 grams in pure cocaine.

It equated to just over the commercial trafficking threshold.

Two phones in Akhtarzada’s room, another two in his Hilux car, as well as ziplock bags, scales and $3703 cash were also seized.

In sentencing on 20 February, Judge Rosemary Carlin noted that the trafficking was planned, premeditated and “motivated by greed”.

“As much as your offending was brazen it was also unsophisticated in that you booked the room in your own name and left the drugs and cash out in full view.”

She stated the “devastating effect of illicit drugs on our community is well known and does not need elaboration”.

Born in Afghanistan, Akhtarzada was unemployed and living in the family home at the time.

A family referee described him as a “gentle, caring and loving young man” who desired to help the less fortunate.

He reported using ‘party drugs’ socially, every few months without addiction or abuse.

A psychologist reported he may have significant mental impairment due to an intellectual disability.

Judge Carlin also noted the man was just 19 at the time of offending, his guilty plea, no prior convictions and his regret.

“But I am not convinced you truly understand or acknowledge the societal harm caused by offending such as yours.”

There was a need to deter others tempted by the lucrative drug trade, but also to help rehabilitate young offenders, she stated.

Akhtarzada was jailed for three years and four months, with a two-year non-parole period.

His term includes 252 days in pre-sentence detention.