Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round.

Extra train services are being provided on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines for seven games in Melbourne between 8-15 March.

But South East commuters face a “particular challenge”, given their trains no longer directly connect to Richmond and Southern Cross stations, says the Public Transport Users Association.

PTUA spokesperson Daniel Bowen said while there were benefits to the Metro Tunnel, many commuters were still getting used to the new travel patterns and routes, he said.

“The key is for authorities to provide good information, plenty of staff to help, and have plenty of trains running.”

The Department of Transport and Planning advises passengers to change trains at Caulfield or Town Hall, or to walk from Town Hall to the MCG.

To get to Marvel Stadium, passengers should change at State Library or Town Hall to catch a train to Southern Cross.

Bowen warned there are some gaps in the extra services – up to 20 minutes waits for trains from Jolimont to Flinders Street after the MCG match between Melbourne and St Kilda on Sunday 15 March.

Some of the extra trains to Cranbourne/Pakenham will start at Malvern rather than Town Hall, he said.

“Even without football, Moomba and the Grand Prix, Melbourne is increasingly busy on the weekends and evenings.

“We hope Metro and the Government are watching this weekend closely and will continue to improve Melbourne’s public transport services to cut waiting times, add capacity, and ensure people can get around quickly and efficiently.”