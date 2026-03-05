DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

A test run in the Metro Tunnel, due to open for service in 2025. (Supplied)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round.

Extra train services are being provided on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines for seven games in Melbourne between 8-15 March.

But South East commuters face a “particular challenge”, given their trains no longer directly connect to Richmond and Southern Cross stations, says the Public Transport Users Association.

PTUA spokesperson Daniel Bowen said while there were benefits to the Metro Tunnel, many commuters were still getting used to the new travel patterns and routes, he said.

“The key is for authorities to provide good information, plenty of staff to help, and have plenty of trains running.”

The Department of Transport and Planning advises passengers to change trains at Caulfield or Town Hall, or to walk from Town Hall to the MCG.

To get to Marvel Stadium, passengers should change at State Library or Town Hall to catch a train to Southern Cross.

Bowen warned there are some gaps in the extra services – up to 20 minutes waits for trains from Jolimont to Flinders Street after the MCG match between Melbourne and St Kilda on Sunday 15 March.

Some of the extra trains to Cranbourne/Pakenham will start at Malvern rather than Town Hall, he said.

“Even without football, Moomba and the Grand Prix, Melbourne is increasingly busy on the weekends and evenings.

“We hope Metro and the Government are watching this weekend closely and will continue to improve Melbourne’s public transport services to cut waiting times, add capacity, and ensure people can get around quickly and efficiently.”

Digital Editions

More News

  • No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local mayor argues that “local government should stay…

  • VIEW hits 40 in style

    VIEW hits 40 in style

    Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary. More than 50 members and guests celebrated with…

  • Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36 were first sighted by the…

  • Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients…

  • Season draws to a close in disappointing fashion for Dandy

    Season draws to a close in disappointing fashion for Dandy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537215 The summer came to a close on a sour note for Dandenong (239) as the Panthers went down at home to Carlton (8/317d)…

  • Hope is enough for Bucks

    Hope is enough for Bucks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527654 Much like the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will battle it out this weekend at…

  • Bandits fall as Roos hop

    Bandits fall as Roos hop

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537219 Parkfield has been on top of the DDCA Turf 2 ladder for a long time but Coomoora will now head into finals in…

  • Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Colours fly at Holi Festival

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535616 Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) hosted its annual Holi Festival at Banjo Paterson Park on Saturday 28 February. A spokesperson of LRA said it…

  • New Casey Local Law now in place

    New Casey Local Law now in place

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 A refreshed Casey Local Law came into effect on 2 March. Casey Council undertook a review and community consultation on the Local Law…

  • Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs

    Home batteries boom in the outer Melbourne suburbs

    More than 250,000 households, small businesses and community organisations have installed home batteries — with the majority of them subsiding in the outer suburbs of Victoria. The top postcodes for…