Hill responds to TAHA furore

Bruce MP and Assistant Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs Minister JULIAN HILL has come under fire for his 2025 election funding pledge to Taha Humanity Association (Taha Association Centre). The Federal Government this month withdrew $625,000 funding in response to Taha hosting a recent event to mourn the death of Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This is Mr Hill’s statement in full:

“Ayatollah Khamenei was a brutal dictator responsible for the death of untold thousands of his own citizens over nearly four decades.

His regime and the IGRC which he oversaw orchestrated terrorist attacks and violence across the region and also here in Australia.

Events in Australia held over recent days mourning this tyrant are offensive to the majority of Australians.

The IRGC which Khamenei oversaw are listed as a state sponsor of terror in Australia.

The TAHA Humanity Association have stated their event was intended as solely religious in nature and I conveyed the broader community’s concerns about Khomeini.

There have always been limits to cultural expression in Australia, and religious practice does not justify all actions.

The majority of people who attend TAHA Humanity Association have fled war, persecution and violence and are deeply grateful to be in Australia and want to build new lives in peace and be part of the Australian community.

The election commitment was to support the centre’s community work including youth, women, food relief and language learning, not religious activities.

The commitment was not ‘secret’ as the Liberals have stupidly tried to pretend – it was publicly announced including via widely publicised social media posts by the TAHA Humanity Association and by a press release published on my campaign website.

The Government’s election commitment was matched by the previous Liberal candidate who bizarrely showed up one night and offered double the amount of funding but curiously seemed not to have issued a press release.

The Minister’s decision to not proceed with the commitment in light of social cohesion concerns is really difficult for the Association but justified in the circumstances.

When I’m back in Melbourne I’ll seek a meeting with the TAHA Humanity Association leadership to talk further about the way forward in support of the community and bringing people together.

While conversations about these issues in modern Australia can be difficult it’s important that leaders have honest, respectful dialogue.”