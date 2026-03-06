DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » The Maze continues to confound

The Maze continues to confound

The original Maze – a papier mache installation created by more than 100 young people in Springvale in 1991. (City of Greater Dandenong)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An iconic Springvale community-artwork from the 1990s has journeyed from Greater Dandenong’s archives back into the public imagination at Walker Street Gallery and Art Centre.

The Maze was a huge papier-mache installation created by artist Suesy Circosta and more than 100 young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds in 1991.

The multitude of two-metre panels spanned a shared world – rich with the artists’ fears and desires, folk tales and animal iconography.

Thirty-five years on, the original has been incorporated into a new pulsing intersensory, video soundscape by multidisciplinary artists Fayen d’Evie and Jon Tjhia.

The work ‘The Maze: Reimagined, back notes’ brings in the voice of youth from 2026 and brings back the circa-1991 participants, now in their 50s.

There are grabs from interviews with Dandenong High School students and Connections Art Space members, as well as a “collective song”.

Meanwhile, a second exhibition at Heritage Hill Museum will look back at the making of the original Maze.

The Maze was a powerful example of community art, bringing together a diversity of views and cultures, curator Miriam La Rosa says.

It travelled across Australia with even plans to tour internationally.

For most of the youths, it was their first involvement in an art project. At least one has kicked on as a professional artist.

La Rosa says The Maze’s core theme of giving young people tools to deal with conflict still resonates.

“We are currently experiencing another conflict, one of many going on, in the world.

“Being grounded in conflict resolution – it makes this work incredibly important and relevant.

“People are overwhelmed with options and possibilities – that’s something that people are facing with technology and AI. We’re losing touch with reality in many ways.

“This is a reminder of the power of connection, community, and coming together to face these anxieties.”

La Rosa says there’s a “commonality” between the two works and two eras – getting to the heart of “what makes us human”.

“In a sense, nothing has changed from the 90s but so much has changed.”

In a statement, d’Evie and Tjhia said The Maze Remagined was part of a “continuing conversation” on the conditions of “our shared world and our ways through it”.

“(The original The Maze) invited its participants to articulate their sense of themselves in the world, and to share how they understood the world.

“The young people … have now lived adult lives, while their contemporary counterparts are searching for their own answers – and with a great sense of urgency.”

The Maze: Reimagined is at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Wednesdays-Saturdays 11am-3pm until 16 May.

The Maze: Past, Present and Legacy is at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am–2pm.

Digital Editions

  • The Maze continues to confound

    The Maze continues to confound

    by Cam Lucadou-WellsAn iconic Springvale community-artwork from the 1990s has journeyed from Greater Dandenong’s archives back into the public imagination at Walker Street Gallery and…

More News

  • Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner

    Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 260279 A 20-year-old Narre Warren man has been jailed for at least two years after a cleaner spotted cash and a large stash of…

  • Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

    Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

    The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round. Extra train services are…

  • Breakfast a piece of toast

    Breakfast a piece of toast

    **PAKENHAM’s Les Jones, a great man in every sense, is feeling a little ripped off after a recent breakfast purchase while volunteering in the off-field support team for CCCA Country…

  • Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    BLAIR: Welcome back to another week of Let’s Talk Sport as we look ahead to upcoming cricket finals and footy will also be here before we know it. Best Action…

  • Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 499252 Consistency, persistence and belief. Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked…

  • Driver killed in Police Road crash

    Driver killed in Police Road crash

    A female driver has died in a crash on Police Road in Mulgrave this afternoon (4 March). Police say a car reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree…

  • No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local mayor argues that “local government should stay…

  • VIEW hits 40 in style

    VIEW hits 40 in style

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538645 Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary. More…

  • Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36 were first sighted by the…

  • Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients…