Parliamentary petition calls for greater safety measures along Pound Road, following tragic death

by Jensy Callimootoo

A local MP has sponsored a Parliamentary petition calling for pedestrian safety upgrades on Pound Road in Narre Warren South following the death of a teenage boy in February.

In line with the petition release, South-Eastern Metropolitan MP, Ann-Marie Hermans, appealed to Melissa Horne, the Minister for Roads and Road Safety to “urgently intervene”, according to a media release from 5 March.

The legislative calls come after the tragic death of 16-year old, Chris Rua Antony, who was walking home from school along the unprotected footpath on the busy Pound Road when a vehicle, driven by a 48-year old woman, struck him from behind.

Chris died seven days later in hospital.

Chris’ father Antony Francis, began the Parliamentary petition on 5 March 2026, garnering the support and official sponsorship of Ms. Hermans.

The petition, available to be signed both electronically and on paper, requests that Victoria’s Upper House calls on the government to install adequate safety barriers in the vulnerable sections.

Specifically, the petition seeks to relocate the footpath to be further away from the roadway and to reduce the speed limit of the arterial road to 60km/h, which would replace the current speed limit of 70km/h.

Lastly, the petition requests for a comprehensive road assessment review to be conducted and to consider updating the relevant legislation or regulations to require footpaths to be a minimum of a metre from high traffic roads.

“This footpath runs immediately adjacent to high-speed traffic without a protective safety barrier,” the petition states.

“There have been ongoing community concerns regarding pedestrian safety along vulnerable sections of Pound Road, particularly for children travelling to and from school.”

Ms Hermans said that many community members have also felt the impacts of this somber loss.

“Chris was a bright, kind and hardworking young man with his whole future ahead of him,” Ms Hermans said.

“He excelled at school, he was deeply committed to his faith, and he wanted to become an engineer so he could give back to the community.

“His life was cut short in a tragedy that may have been preventable.

“The community is traumatised. Young families walk their pets here. Children cycle to school.

“People should not fear for their lives on a suburban footpath.

“The government cannot ignore this any longer.

“Reports of more than four pedestrians being hit by vehicles since 2022, should have been more than enough reason to organise safety barriers.

“Now one young life has been tragically lost. This tragedy must be the catalyst for immediate action.”

The residential and general community have also been involved in ongoing awareness campaigns regarding the lack of road safety and pedestrian protection.

With a change.org petition, initiated by a concerned resident not long after Chris’ passing, accumulating over 5500 signatures.

Chris was laid to rest on 6 March 2026, he is survived by his parents, Antony and Agal and his older sister, Auxilia.

The parliamentary petition will close on 26 March 2026, requiring 10,000 e-signatures to go to a debate.

If you want to sign the petition, visit: parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/petitions/pound-road-pedestrian-safety