DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Armed duo attempt carjack in Hallam

Armed duo attempt carjack in Hallam

(Supplied)

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after two men armed with knives attempted to carjack a vehicle in Hallam last month.

A 20-year-old male driver was at the intersection of Sasha Court and Hinrichsen Drive on Tuesday 17 February about 10pm.

A man armed with a knife approached the victim’s car before he attempted to open the door and began banging on the vehicle.

A second man, also armed with a knife, advanced towards the vehicle before the victim drove off towards the Princess Highway.

During the interaction, a knife was used to puncture the victim’s vehicle before being dragged along the driver’s side of the car.

Detectives have released dashcam footage of two men who they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Male one is perceived to be Mediterranean/Middle Eastern in appearance, approximately 18-25 years old, with short, dark hair, wearing grey runners, black shorts, and a dark coloured ‘Under Armour’ t-shirt.

Male two is perceived to be Mediterranean/Middle Eastern in appearance, approximately 18-25 years old, wearing dark blue pants, grey runners, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, with CCTV/dashcam or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

