Market future vision unveiled

A new 20-year vision for Dandenong Market and its surrounds has been unveiled, including an urban plaza, apartment towers and better connection with Palm Plaza and Dandenong Square.

Greater Dandenong Council has released its draft Dandenong Market Precinct that aims it to be “easier to access and safer to move around”.

“Underutilized” at-grade car parks would be transformed – including mixed-use apartment towers on the car park next to Pillars of Freedom.

The ground-level car park at Dandenong Market will feature a landscaped urban plaza and expanded Pioneers Park.

Car parking will instead move into basements and within buildings, according to the draft plan.

Palm Plaza would be upgraded and connected to Dandenong Market with a new pedestrianized ‘eat street’.

New apartments would also be built off Stuart, King and Sleeth streets, opposite Pioneers Park and next to the proposed Dandenong Community Hub.

For the Market itself, the plan proposes a ‘gateway entrance’ and more connection to Clow and Cleeland streets, a market ‘square’ as well as exploring “potential upper level uses”.

It proposes blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, a “landmark roof”, natural light and “opportunities for branding”.

The council developed the plan with “technical experts” and “key stakeholders” to ensure it was “locally grounded” and “informed by best-practice design”.

Dandenong Market Board chair Donna McMaster said it drew on ideas from markets across Melbourne and the world while maintaining the 159-year-old Dandenong Market’s character.

“It sets out principles for future opportunities, around sustainability, fit-for-purpose facilities and better movement around and through the precinct.

“It looks at underutilised space and proposes how they might contribute to a more vibrant precinct, with improved amenity for the community.”

Mayor Sophie Tan said the market was central to the plan as the “heart of our community – a place of culture, connection and commerce”.

“Foodies come from far and wide hunting for exotic ingredients and sticking around for bargains in the Bazaar and a snack at one of many fantastic outlets. L

“Locals get fresh, health food at affordable prices – and we want to make sure all of this continues for generations to come.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to imagine what this precinct could be in the future, and we want our community to lead that conversation.”

Public feedback is now open before the Council considers the final Precinct Plan this year.

Shoppers, traders, visitors and residents are invited to comment at:

• Pop-ups at the Dandenong Market on 7 and 10 March between 11am-1pm

• Drop-in sessions at Council’s Civic Centre on 13 March, 25 March and 2 April between 1-2pm;

• online at yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/dandenong-market-precinct-plan