Springvale man won $1 million birthday prize

A Springvale South man has celebrated his birthday in unforgettable style, ticking off a major bucket list dream and unwrapping a marvellous $1 million prize in last night’s Weekday Windfall draw.

The Melbourne resident held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in Weekday Windfall draw 4648, drawn Wednesday 7 January 2026. Each division one winning entry bagged $1 million.

When speaking to an official from The Lott this morning, the stunned winner explained how he’d experienced a ‘lucky’ feeling on his birthday, which prompted him to buy his winning ticket.

“I’m feeling slightly nervous right now,” he said.

“It was my birthday yesterday and I was feeling lucky, so I thought I’d buy a lottery ticket.

“This is a birthday present I’ll never forget.

“It’s always been on my bucket list to win division one and now I can say I have!

“I can’t shake this nervous feeling. One million dollar is a lot of money!”

With $1 million about to boost his bank account, the merry Melburnian shared looking after his nearest and dearest loved ones was his top priority.

“For me, it’s always family first. I want to look after my kids and give them everything they deserve,” he said.

“I’ll be able to spend more time with friends and family, and relax a little.

“I’ve also been thinking of upgrading my car, so now might be the right time.

“I also want to surprise the winning outlet with something nice. I’ll go pay them a visit today.”

His winning marked System entry was purchased at Million Dollar Lotto, Parkmore Shopping Centre, Shop L01/Q02, 317 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough.