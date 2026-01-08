Sudan-born man charged over 42 alleged migration and bail offences

A Sudan-born man was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court after being charged with more than 42 alleged migration and bail offences.

The AFP charged the man, 32, after locating him in Dandenong.

The man has been charged with the following offences:

12 counts of fail to abide by specified curfew, contrary to section 76C of the Migration Act (Cth). This offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and/or a $99,000 fine;

Three counts of fail to maintain an electronic monitoring device, contrary to section 76D(3) of the Migration Act (Cth). This offence carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and/or a $99,000 fine;

15 counts of commit indictable offence whilst on bail, contrary to section 30B of the Bail Act (VIC). This offence carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment and/or a $6105.30 fine; and

12 counts of contravene conduct condition of bail, contrary to section 49F of the Summary Offences Act (VIC). This offence carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment and/or a $6105.30 fine.