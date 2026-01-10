Man arrested over Beaconsfield assault

A man has been arrested following an assault in a Beaconsfield carpark which left a man with a fractured eye socket in November last year.

Police will allege a man was assaulted after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two males fighting in a shopping centre carpark on Old Princes Highway on 28 November.

The victim, a 38-year-old Officer man, lost consciousness and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man’s 13-year-old son who was present at the time, was uninjured.

A 41-year-old Pakenham man was arrested in Pakenham on Friday and was charged with affray, recklessly cause injury and common law assault.

He has been bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.