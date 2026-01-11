Fatal collision in Doveton

A man has died following a collision on the Monash Freeway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is believed by authorities that the man ran into the path of a city-bound car about 5:25am on 11 January.

According to witnesses, the man was running from a stationary vehicle on the side of the Freeway in Doveton.

While the driver of the car stopped immediately, the stationary vehicle drove away from the scene.

The man is yet to be identified and investigations are still ongoing.

Police urge for anyone with information or footage to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au