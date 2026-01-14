Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South.

Imam Purdic was travelling with his wife in their car when they were allegedly racially abused from occupants of a small black hatch along South Gippsland Highway, Dandenong South about 7.40pm on 10 January.

It’s alleged the offending vehicle continued to block the couple’s car, forcing them into a nearby service station where the occupants, it’s alleged, continued to racially abuse the victims as well as damage their vehicle.

Mr Purdic hopped out of the vehicle and was allegedly assaulted until good Samaritans intervened before the offenders returned to their vehicle and fled, it’s alleged.

The Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested three people. A 23-year-old male from Cranbourne North and a 22-year-old Cranbourne East man were charged with criminal damage and common law assault. An 18-year-old Dandenong South woman was released pending summons.

The Cranbourne North man was reported to be withdrawing from drugs, the Dandenong Magistrates Court heard.

The Cranbourne East man was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.

In a statement, the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society Noble Park said, “community leaders are urging stronger action from institutions, media and authorities to address Islamophobia and ensure that existing and new anti-vilification laws are enforced”.

“The BHIS Noble Park Mosque thanks the community for its support and stands united against hatred, reaffirming its commitment to peace, dignity and social cohesion.”

Imam Purdic has served the community for more than 12 years as a religious leader, educator and interfaith advocate through the Interfaith Network Dandenong, promoting peace, coexistence and mutual respect.

City of Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan expressed well-wishes for the Imam and his wife.

“We are reassured that Victoria Police acted quickly on this matter and charges have already been laid.

“There is no place for religious-based or hate-based behaviour in our community.

“Greater Dandenong is a multicultural, multi-faith success story, where people from many faiths and cultures live together harmoniously.

“We all work to reinforce that our community has a strong sense of belonging and many shared values, despite following different faiths,” she said.

“We recently celebrated New Year’s Eve fireworks together.

“We saw 35,000 people of many different backgrounds gathering without incident for a wonderful, family focused event. This is the Greater Dandenong that reflects who we really are.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams described the alleged incident as “incredibly distressing”, acknowledging Greater Dandenong’s most culturally diverse community in the nation and it being the “greatest strength”.

Ms Williams said “racism, violence and hatred have no place in Victoria“.

She condemned the alleged attack “unequivocally“.

The Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) released a statement condemning the alleged attack along with Australia’s Special Envoy To Combat Islamophobia.

ANIC also raised concerns about “political rhetoric and irresponsible media commentary… particularly the dangerous false equivalence being drawn between peaceful pro-Palestinian advocacy and the Bondi terror attacks”.

“This framing has contributed directly to a surge in Islamophobic abuse, threats and physical assaults, both online and in our streets.”

ANIC’s Action Against Islamophobia (AAI) initiative is supporting the couple and monitoring this case closely, along with Board of Imams Victoria’s Countering Islamophobia Project.