DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

$4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

Mayor Stefan Koomen, MP for Bruce, Julian Hill and local Sean Balfour. (Supplied)

The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities.

The special ceremony was joined by Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, Bruce MP, Julian Hill and Doveton local, Sean Balfour.

The upgrades include the renewal of the existing change facilities, a brand-new entrance foyer, a new kitchen and serving area, a new family change village and additional change room amenities as well as a new first aid room.

Mayor Koomen said he was excited for the next phase of work at the much-loved Doveton pools.

“The upgraded pool building will make visiting our Doveton pool a great experience, especially for families with young children,” said the Mayor.

“Last year we replaced the 50-metre outdoor pool and reduced the depth to make the pool more accessible.

“Now we’re moving on to the next stage of the project which is making the pool building a welcoming and accessible space for the whole community.

“Once the project is completed, it will transform the pool for future generations, giving our community the fantastic local outdoor facility they deserve.”

In September 2025, councillors backed the $4 million recommissioning of the former program pool as well as a stand-alone slide.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…

  • Magpies fly into top two

    Magpies fly into top two

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527666 Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

  • Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South. Imam Purdic…

  • Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open

    Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation during the 2025 calendar year.…

  • Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

    Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the last two months. Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime…

  • Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

    Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery. It is understood a…

  • Wonderful Wills does it again

    Wonderful Wills does it again

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512659 There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir…

  • Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Basketball Victoria leading the way with road safety message

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492204 Blue armbands will be a familiar sight across courts in the South East after Basketball Victoria partnered with the Transport Accident Commission (TAC)…