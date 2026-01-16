$4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities.

The special ceremony was joined by Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen, Bruce MP, Julian Hill and Doveton local, Sean Balfour.

The upgrades include the renewal of the existing change facilities, a brand-new entrance foyer, a new kitchen and serving area, a new family change village and additional change room amenities as well as a new first aid room.

Mayor Koomen said he was excited for the next phase of work at the much-loved Doveton pools.

“The upgraded pool building will make visiting our Doveton pool a great experience, especially for families with young children,” said the Mayor.

“Last year we replaced the 50-metre outdoor pool and reduced the depth to make the pool more accessible.

“Now we’re moving on to the next stage of the project which is making the pool building a welcoming and accessible space for the whole community.

“Once the project is completed, it will transform the pool for future generations, giving our community the fantastic local outdoor facility they deserve.”

In September 2025, councillors backed the $4 million recommissioning of the former program pool as well as a stand-alone slide.