Calls for more foster parents as crisis mounts in Victoria

by Jensy Callimootoo

Lynn, a Casey local, stumbled on a television commercial about foster care at 65 years old.

Piquing her interest, the Tongan-born mother of five, decided to do some more online research.

Six years on, she has since taken care of five children through the foster care system.

Like Lynn, in 2025, more than 500 foster carer households provided shelter to some of Victoria’s most vulnerable, from long-term stays to short-term care arrangements.

But with nearly 1300 children and young people in foster care every night, organisations from Melbourne’s south-east like Anglicare, are calling for more foster carers to help with an already inundated and strained system.

In Victoria, the number of children and young people needing out-of-home care is rising rapidly due to factors such as family violence, trauma, and abuse, but as the demand increases, sufficient access to foster carers are not being met.

Anglicare Victoria’s deputy CEO, Sue Sealey, stated that children and young people “urgently need safe, nurturing homes.”

“Whether you’re a passionate teacher who’s an expert in working with children, a healthcare professional who knows how to help kids in times of stress, or a parent or guardian who’s raised a family, attending a foster care information session could be the start of a wonderful journey,” said Sue.

While there is growing awareness and increasing support for foster care by many Victorians, the number of new foster carers continues to decline with many people uncertain in taking up the role due to perceived challenges.

In supporting foster carers however, Anglicare Victoria aims to provide specialist training to those who sign up and who are just beginning their journey into foster care.

Casey foster carer Lynn, now 71, often recalls the unfamiliarity and challenges that many children in the foster care system feel when welcomed into a new home.

“When they come to me, I don’t know them, I don’t know their background,” said Lynn.

“It is a challenge, I have to find out as I go.

“They were so shy when they first came to me, that’s how they start.

“Then I’ll start talking to them, I go in the room and I say something funny and they end up laughing. I feel happier because I know they feel confident, they trust in me.”

“I can see the smile on their face, they never feel left out. They know we love them and to be honest, we do love them and want them to be part of our family,” she said.

Anglicare will be facilitating a free online event on 19 February, those who are interested or curious about foster care can go to, www.anglicarevic.org.au