DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Works start on 70 social-housing units in Dandenong

An illustration of an 11-storey, 70-unit apartment building to be built at 6 Abbott Street, Dandenong. (Victorian Government)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Works have begun on 70 new social-housing apartments for low-income tenants in Dandenong’s CBD.

Housing and Building Minister Harriet Shing turned the first sod on the $39 million project at the corner of Abbott and George streets on Monday 9 February.

“This investment isn’t just bricks and mortar,” Ms Shing said.

“It’s providing opportunity and a future through homes that are walking distance from transport, job opportunities, and services – in the places where Victorians want to live.”

The building will contain 40 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom apartments for people on the Victorian Housing Register, which focuses on people on very low incomes.

According to a state planning approval document in June, there will be only 31 on-site car parking spaces – a shortfall of 53 parking spaces.

Greater Dandenong Council had objected to the shortfall, especially given the number of two-bedroom apartments.

However the Department of Transport and Planning deemed lower car parking rates were acceptable for social housing.

A parking reduction would also promote walking, cycling and public transport, especially being within Dandenong CBD and with the provision of 43 bike spaces, the department stated.

The former bus depot site is within a largely undeveloped edge of the Revitalising Central Dandenong precinct.

It is near The Salvation Army Community Hub and offices, and within walking distance of amenities like Dandenong Market and Dandenong railway station.

According to planning documents, the 11-storey building is rated 4-star Greenstar for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, meaning power bill savings for residents.

It includes a 157-square-metre landscaped communal area with 22 canopy trees.

At least seven of the homes will be allocated to First Nations residents.

The development is a partnership between community housing provider Launch Housing and Homes Victoria.

Construction is also expected to start on another 89 social housing homes in Dandenong in late 2026, as part of the same partnership.

Launch Housing chief executive Sherri Bruinhout said affordable homes were the “foundation for safety, stability, community and hope”.

“Housing changes lives.”

According to the State Government, it has invested more than $170 million in Big Housing Build funds on 359 new social and affordable homes in Greater Dandenong.

So far, 99 have been completed.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said “we’re seeing real outcomes on the ground in Dandenong”.

“More homes built, more people housed and more people getting the stability they need to thrive.”

