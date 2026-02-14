Teen pedestrian critically injured in Narre Warren South

A 16-year-old boy was fighting for life after being struck by a car on Pound Road, Narre Warren South on Friday 13 February.

Emergency services were called to reports a car had struck a pedestrian about 4.30pm, police say.

The teen was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree and is being assessed by paramedics.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision.

Any dashcam, CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au