Suspicious fire in Dandenong under investigation

Victoria Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Dandenong.

Fire Rescue Victoria responded to an incident on Robinson St in Dandenong, Monday evening at 6:42pm following multiple calls to Triple Zero (000) reporting flames and black smoke issuing from an abandoned house.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

Firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes to find a significant structure fire with flames impacting the roof space and worked quickly to ensure the fire was contained to the property of origin.

FRV and CFA crews conducted an external attack of the property using aerial tactics and cut open the tin roof of the property to extinguish the fire, before conducting an internal search and further assessment.

The incident was deemed under control at 7:10pm.

The suspicious incident is being investigated by Victoria Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000