DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Volunteers unclog Dandy Creek oasis

Volunteers unclog Dandy Creek oasis

Myuna Farm's environmental education officer Rachel Caddy and Evandec, 7, cleaning up around Myuna Wetlands. (Gary Sissons: 537085)

In a preview to National Clean Up Day, volunteers pitched in to clear an array of trash from Dandenong Creek and its wetlands near Myuna Farm, Doveton last week.

Three families caught the farm’s train and trekked along the creek before collecting five, 40-litre bags of rubbish on Wednesday 25 February.

Soft plastics, wrappers, glow sticks and even a television were extracted from the habitat heaving with birds, fruit bats and fish.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen thanked the families for their efforts.

“By taking part in this event, you are helping to prevent rubbish from entering the waterways around Myuna Farm, which provide important habitat for waterbirds and Grey-headed Flying Foxes.”

Much of the sediment and debris gets washed into the creek during storms and floods, or from illegal dumping or littering.

More people are also reportedly living along the creek due to housing stress, leading to rubbish, greywater and human waste pollution.

On Sunday 1 March, Clean Up Australia Day recorded more than 750,000 volunteers cleansing more than 8000 sites nationally.

The annual event, founded by the late Ian Kiernan AO, is now in its 36th year.

His daughter Pip Kiernan, the chair of CUAD, said its latest Litter Report FY25 was a “reminder of why days like today matter”.

“Plastics make up more than 80 per cent of all litter found across Australia, cigarette butts are now the most littered individual item, and vapes are turning up at more than a third of surveyed Clean Up sites.

“This is what our volunteers are finding under their feet today, and it is a call to action for every single one of us.”

Digital Editions

  • Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Fountain Gate police patrols extended

    Police patrols at Fountain Gate have been extended until the end of this year, the State Government has announced. From December, police and PSOs in…

More News

  • Hope is a practice, not a mood

    Hope is a practice, not a mood

    Judaism has a blessing for everything: for seeing a rainbow, for hearing good news, for waking up, for eating, even for going to the bathroom. Every Friday evening, Jews around…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 535321 Mordi Fest Non-stop music and roving entertainment over two days. Fun, food, and festivities by the beach. Headlined by Teenage Dads and Joe…

  • Capital Alliance milestone: Triple towers, Little India laneway approved

    Capital Alliance milestone: Triple towers, Little India laneway approved

    A $100 million, triple-tower retail-apartment complex housing a Little India laneway has been approved by the state’s planning department. The permit paves the way for the long-awaited first stage of…

  • Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs

    Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs

    Occurrences of sexual offences on Casey school campuses have fallen over the past year; but the municipality’s figures remain well above neighbouring areas. According to data from the Crime Statistics…

  • Two Casey playgrounds revamped, help from federal funding

    Two Casey playgrounds revamped, help from federal funding

    Two new playgrounds have been officially completed in the City of Casey, with financial backing from the Federal Government. With over a million dollars of funding from the government, as…