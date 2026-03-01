Colossus catch: 51 drink and drug-drivers detected on Monash Fwy

Police caught 51 drink and drug drivers during a major road policing operation on Monash Freeway at Dandenong North on 27-28 February.

During Operation Colossus, police conducted more than 4,000 preliminary breath tests, with 45 drivers caught exceeding the alcohol limit on Friday and Saturday nights.

A 33-year-old man from Clyde North provided an evidentiary breath test of 0.168.

His license was immediately suspended and his vehicle impounded.

Six drivers also tested positive for drugs.

In total, police detected one in every 88 drivers impaired by either drugs or alcohol.

Fifteen vehicles were impounded across the operation for offences including speeding.

Police detected five drivers travelling at 45+ km/h above the speed limit.

A further 15 drivers were stopped for having an unauthorised license and four defect notices were issued.

Operation Colossus was conducted by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol members, with support from uniform police, State Highway Patrol and the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.

First time offenders who are fully licenced and over 26 years of age caught with a blood alcohol limit between 0.05 and 0.07 will receive a $611 fine and immediate three-month licence suspension.

The penalties increase substantially for those under 26 years of age, those required to have a zero blood or breath alcohol level, those caught for second or subsequent drink driving offences, and those caught over 0.07 or above.

Penalties can include larger fines, longer licence suspensions, alcohol interlocks, attendance at court and even jail time for the most serious offences.

Exceeding the prescribed concentration of drugs while driving carries a $611 penalty and a six-month licence suspension.