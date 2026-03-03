DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Colours fly at Holi Festival

Colours fly at Holi Festival

Jaspreet with friends and family.

Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) hosted its annual Holi Festival at Banjo Paterson Park on Saturday 28 February.

A spokesperson of LRA said it was a beautiful day, and it really came alive by late afternoon.

“The energy was incredible, vibrant, joyful and exactly how Holi should feel,“ she said.

“People were laughing, dancing and covered in colour. The Bolly Dazzlers were amazing. The DJ had everyone dancing, and when the drummer joined in, it turned into this spontaneous mini dance festival.

“You could really feel the joy in the crowd.

“There were colours everywhere, smiles everywhere, and a genuine sense of celebration. It was a beautiful reflection of what Holi is all about: culture, connection and pure joy.“

