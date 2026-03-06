DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Violent home invasion – after 48 cans

Violent home invasion – after 48 cans

County Court of Victoria.
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An armed, homeless man who stormed into a Dandenong hotel room to bash a stranger after a brief spat is facing automatic deportation.

James Moa, 31, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to home invasion and intentionally causing injury.

A “disinhibited” Moa had reportedly imbibed 48 cans of premixed bourbon, as well as cannabis, cocaine and ice in the lead-up to the assault.

He was in the rear of the yard of the ex-Dandenong fire station about 3.40am of 31 May 2024.

The victim spotted him from a balcony at the next-door Comfort Inn, and an argument ensued.

Armed with a broken bottle, Moa scaled the dividing wall and ran towards the victim’s room.

Initially he stood outside the wrong room but “unluckily for your victim, but perhaps luckily for his neighbour, (the victim) chose that moment to come outside”, sentencing judge Michael Tinney said on 24 February.

An armed Moa returned with a man with a “larger frame”. They kicked in the door, and beat the victim to the head during the 90-second visitation.

“Yours was a confrontational home invasion. You entered intending to assault,” the judge said.

The victim was left bleeding from large lacerations and disorientated.

At hospital, he refused stitches – and later declined to make a victim impact statement.

“It was obviously a frightening entry with significant enough physical violence inflicted upon him in his own home,” Judge Tinney said.

“It is notorious that this style of entry leads to a sense of insecurity in the minds of those whose homes or properties are entered.”

In a police interview, Moa – a former Cranbourne high school student – denied the assault and even being in the room. He also said he rarely drank.

However Moa later reported drinking a “prodigious” 48 cans of premixed whisky or bourbon cans a day at the time, as well as using cannabis, ice and cocaine.

“This offending was not intricately planned and no doubt was committed whilst disinhibited by alcohol and drugs.

“You do have a long term issue with a variety of illegal substances and alcohol and you will need to conquer those addictions.”

Judge Tinney noted Moa’s guilty plea, “some remorse”, disadvantaged upbringing, brief criminal history, and the risk of being deported to his New Zealand homeland.

He had “relatively good” rehabilitation prospects.

The judge said the non-citizen was set to have his visa automatically cancelled by Australian authorities – given Moa would be jailed for more than 12 months.

Moa was jailed for three years and eight months in jail, with a 26-month non-parole period.

His term included 257 days in pre-sentence detention.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    Pink, Patel and Pakenham

    BLAIR: Welcome back to another week of Let’s Talk Sport as we look ahead to upcoming cricket finals and footy will also be here before we know it. Best Action…

  • Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Cross realises AFL dream as Demons pick up Casey product

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 499252 Consistency, persistence and belief. Those three words have defined Paddy Cross’ journey to the top level after the livewire utility was officially picked…

  • Driver killed in Police Road crash

    Driver killed in Police Road crash

    A female driver has died in a crash on Police Road in Mulgrave this afternoon (4 March). Police say a car reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree…

  • No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local mayor argues that “local government should stay…

  • VIEW hits 40 in style

    VIEW hits 40 in style

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538645 Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary. More…

  • Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36 were first sighted by the…

  • Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients…

  • Season draws to a close in disappointing fashion for Dandy

    Season draws to a close in disappointing fashion for Dandy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537215 The summer came to a close on a sour note for Dandenong (239) as the Panthers went down at home to Carlton (8/317d)…

  • Hope is enough for Bucks

    Hope is enough for Bucks

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527654 Much like the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) Turf 1 competition, Springvale South and Buckley Ridges will battle it out this weekend at…

  • Bandits fall as Roos hop

    Bandits fall as Roos hop

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537219 Parkfield has been on top of the DDCA Turf 2 ladder for a long time but Coomoora will now head into finals in…