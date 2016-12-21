Latest News
More News
Christmas spirit is putting smiles on faces across Greater Dandenong. Intrapac’s Somerfield estate in Keysborough hosted Santa, face painting, ...
One of the largest pharmaceutical tablet making facilities in the world will be built in Dandenong South. Dandenong MP Gabrielle ...
Yarraman Oaks Primary School is getting an on-site kindergarten. It’s benefiting from a $13.5 million State Government investment in nine ...
About 200 people celebrated a strong year for manufacturing in the south-east and more success to come. Peak manufacturing body South ...
The EPA has ordered a Dandenong South tyre recycler to send its stored tyres to another tyre recycler, or face ...
The new Noble Park railway station will be safer and more comfortable for commuters, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Thursday 15 ...
Latest Sport
With the half-way point of the season reached, Nick Creely has taken a look at the first six rounds of ...
IF there was one team in the competition this season that could defy the odds and chase down 350, it’s ...
Victorian Premier Cricket has announced its Twenty20 All-Stars team which plays the Melbourne Stars in the lead-up to the Big ...